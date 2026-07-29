Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) COO Robert Jenkins Sells 22,000 Shares

Key Points COO Robert Jenkins sold 22,000 EPRT shares at an average price of $32.22, totaling $708,840. The transaction reduced his direct holdings by 39.17% to 34,168 shares.

at an average price of $32.22, totaling $708,840. The transaction reduced his direct holdings by 39.17% to 34,168 shares. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, beating estimates by $0.01, while revenue rose 18.1% year over year to $161.89 million.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share, equivalent to a 4.0% annualized yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $36.11.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) COO Robert Jenkins sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $708,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,892.96. This trade represents a 39.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 36,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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