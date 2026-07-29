Insider Selling: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $1,600,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Glaukos CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares at an average price of $160, generating $1.6 million. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 18.55% to 43,906 shares.

at an average price of $160, generating $1.6 million. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 18.55% to 43,906 shares. Glaukos reported quarterly revenue of $150.57 million, up 41.2% year over year, and an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share that beat analyst expectations of a $0.30 loss.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with 12 Buy ratings, two Holds and one Sell; MarketBeat lists a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a $155.23 average price target.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,960. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $151.66 on Wednesday. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 159.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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