Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Director Joseph Hartnett Sells 643 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Hartnett sold 643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.57, for a total value of $169,475.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,978.89. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Garmin Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $237.86 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $244.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $273.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 23.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Garmin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on Garmin from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Garmin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Garmin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Garmin by 346.4% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company's stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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