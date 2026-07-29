HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points HubSpot director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares at an average price of $221.09, generating $1.88 million and reducing his ownership by 9.09% to 85,000 shares. This follows similar sales in May and June.

at an average price of $221.09, generating $1.88 million and reducing his ownership by 9.09% to 85,000 shares. This follows similar sales in May and June. HubSpot’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $2.72 versus the $2.47 consensus and revenue of $881 million, up 23.4% year over year.

Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $307.86 price target, although several firms recently lowered their targets. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s shares.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $1,879,265.00. Following the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,792,650. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average of $235.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $566.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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