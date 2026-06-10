Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $691,768.33 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $691,768.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 929,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,897,659.25. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $586,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,139 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $640,621.59.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IOT. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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