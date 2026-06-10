Steven Museles Sells 20,010 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) insider Steven Museles sold 20,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,350.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $180,600.32. This represents a 62.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. JBG SMITH Properties's payout ratio is currently -37.43%.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Report on JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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