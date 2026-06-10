Todd Grabowski Sells 1,800 Shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) VP Todd Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,965,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,047 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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