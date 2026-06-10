Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) CAO Buys $100,320.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Kinsale Capital Group CAO Christopher Tangard bought 330 shares at $304 each, a $100,320 purchase that increased his direct stake to 380 shares. Insider purchases can be seen as a sign of confidence in the company.

Kinsale Capital Group CAO Christopher Tangard bought 330 shares at $304 each, a $100,320 purchase that increased his direct stake to 380 shares. Insider purchases can be seen as a sign of confidence in the company. Recent performance and fundamentals: The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $5.11 versus $4.70 expected and revenue of $466.71 million. Kinsale also reported strong profitability metrics, including a 27.48% net margin and 25.82% return on equity.

The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $5.11 versus $4.70 expected and revenue of $466.71 million. Kinsale also reported strong profitability metrics, including a 27.48% net margin and 25.82% return on equity. Analyst sentiment and dividend: Wall Street views are mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.18. Kinsale also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable June 11, for a modest 0.3% annual yield.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Tangard acquired 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,520. This trade represents a 660.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.4%

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $303.26 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.20 and a fifty-two week high of $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is 4.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinsale’s Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher R. Tangard, bought 330 shares at $304 each, lifting his direct ownership by 660%. Insider purchases are often viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Kinsale’s Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher R. Tangard, bought 330 shares at $304 each, lifting his direct ownership by 660%. Insider purchases are often viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research published upbeat commentary on Kinsale’s excess & surplus insurance business, saying the segment is driving premium growth, underwriting profitability, and market share gains. Zacks article

Zacks Research published upbeat commentary on Kinsale’s excess & surplus insurance business, saying the segment is driving premium growth, underwriting profitability, and market share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly lowered near-term and longer-term EPS estimates for Kinsale, but the changes were very small and the forecasts still remain above the current-year consensus of $20.54 per share.

Zacks Research slightly lowered near-term and longer-term EPS estimates for Kinsale, but the changes were very small and the forecasts still remain above the current-year consensus of $20.54 per share. Neutral Sentiment: An investing article highlighted a bullish value thesis on Kinsale, reinforcing positive sentiment, though it did not include any new company-specific catalyst. InsiderMonkey article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $390.18.

Get Our Latest Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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