Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) SVP Kristy Carver Sells 9,554 Shares

Key Points LSB Industries SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares on June 8 at an average price of $12.38, totaling about $118,279. After the sale, she still held 47,452 shares, a 16.76% reduction in ownership.

on June 8 at an average price of $12.38, totaling about $118,279. After the sale, she still held 47,452 shares, a 16.76% reduction in ownership. The stock was trading lower at $11.95, down 1.9% on the day, and has moved between a 52-week low of $7.09 and a high of $17.22. The company’s market value is about $859.4 million.

at $11.95, down 1.9% on the day, and has moved between a 52-week low of $7.09 and a high of $17.22. The company’s market value is about $859.4 million. LSB recently beat quarterly expectations, posting EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.13 consensus and revenue of $169.49 million versus estimates of $166.19 million. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $15.33.

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $118,278.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $587,455.76. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lsb Industries Trading Down 1.9%

LXU stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Lsb Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.19 million. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,021 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 138,217 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 339,458 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 218,747 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,792,506 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on Lsb Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LXU

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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