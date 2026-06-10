MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Director Purchases $102,197.34 in Stock

Key Points Director David Petratis bought 11,587 shares of MasterBrand stock for about $102,197 at an average price of $8.82 per share, boosting his ownership by nearly 20% .

bought 11,587 shares of MasterBrand stock for about at an average price of $8.82 per share, boosting his ownership by nearly . MasterBrand recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.06 versus the expected loss and revenue of $618 million, though revenue still fell 6.4% year over year .

, posting EPS of $0.06 versus the expected loss and revenue of $618 million, though revenue still fell . The stock has drawn a cautious view from analysts, with recent ratings cuts leaving MasterBrand with an overall Sell consensus, even as institutional investors continue to hold a large 87.32% stake.

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) Director David Petratis purchased 11,587 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $102,197.34. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,915 shares in the company, valued at $616,650.30. This represents a 19.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MBC stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.23 and a beta of 1.48. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.22.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.35 million. MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.MasterBrand's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MBC. Weiss Ratings lowered MasterBrand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered MasterBrand from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on MasterBrand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,579 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company's stock.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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