Insider Selling: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells 4,189 Shares of Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5%

Medtronic stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $106.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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