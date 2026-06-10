Lori Briggs Sells 8,325 Shares of NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Stock

Key Points Lori Briggs, VP of NPK International, sold 8,325 shares on June 8 at an average price of $14.75, totaling about $122,794. The sale reduced her stake by 3.26% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 8 at an average price of $14.75, totaling about $122,794. The sale reduced her stake by 3.26% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Briggs also sold 10,446 shares on June 2 at an average price of $14.58, bringing her recent insider sales to a notable level.

at an average price of $14.58, bringing her recent insider sales to a notable level. NPK International reported solid quarterly results, with EPS of $0.12 beating estimates and revenue of $75.07 million. The stock was down 0.4% to $14.82, while analysts maintain an overall Moderate Buy rating.

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report) VP Lori Briggs sold 8,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $122,793.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 247,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,683.75. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lori Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Lori Briggs sold 10,446 shares of NPK International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $152,302.68.

NPK International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NPKI opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.24. NPK International Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter. NPK International had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts forecast that NPK International Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPKI. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NPK International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NPK International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NPKI

Institutional Trading of NPK International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPKI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,903,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,341,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $23,103,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,926,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in NPK International in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

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