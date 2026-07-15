Insider Selling: Everpure (NYSE:P) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $7,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,565,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,738,300. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, John Colgrove sold 99,900 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $7,096,896.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, John Colgrove sold 100 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, John Colgrove sold 10,280 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $877,089.60.

On Monday, May 11th, John Colgrove sold 200,000 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $17,186,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, John Colgrove sold 29,108 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $2,192,123.48.

On Wednesday, May 6th, John Colgrove sold 27,578 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,068,625.78.

On Tuesday, May 5th, John Colgrove sold 77,579 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,827,734.48.

On Friday, April 24th, John Colgrove sold 28,935 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,739.35.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Colgrove sold 71,959 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,447.54.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Colgrove sold 82,266 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $5,799,753.00.

Everpure Price Performance

Shares of P stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Everpure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $90.00 price target on Everpure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everpure from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Everpure from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everpure presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Everpure

Everpure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Everpure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares rose after reports that IBM’s revenue warning pointed to enterprise IT budgets shifting aggressively toward server and memory purchases, which helped lift Everpure along with other storage and infrastructure names. Everpure and NetApp Stocks Trade Up, What You Need To Know

Shares rose after reports that IBM’s revenue warning pointed to enterprise IT budgets shifting aggressively toward server and memory purchases, which helped lift Everpure along with other storage and infrastructure names. Positive Sentiment: Everpure already has solid fundamental momentum from its last earnings report, beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35.2% year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the stock’s higher valuation.

Everpure already has solid fundamental momentum from its last earnings report, beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35.2% year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the stock’s higher valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $96.50, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $96.50, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Director Susan J. S. Taylor and insider John Colgrove may weigh on sentiment, as both disclosed notable share sales over the past few days. Everpure (NYSE:P) Director Sells $698,304.82 in Stock

Institutional Trading of Everpure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Everpure during the fourth quarter worth $10,948,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Everpure in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Everpure by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,606,000 after buying an additional 590,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everpure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,972,000 after buying an additional 207,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everpure during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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