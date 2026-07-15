PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $5,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,712,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,625,218.56. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 270,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $14,358,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $19,870,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $9,828,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $9,388,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 280,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $13,062,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 570,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $26,425,200.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $8,558,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,570 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $8,635,995.70.

On Friday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,317,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $9,587,600.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.9%

PBF Energy stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.11. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.53) earnings per share. PBF Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

PBF Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on PBF Energy to $57 from $48, signaling improved expectations for the company’s outlook even though the firm kept a neutral rating. Read More

Mizuho raised its price target on PBF Energy to $57 from $48, signaling improved expectations for the company’s outlook even though the firm kept a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and comparison pieces are highlighting PBF Energy as a refinery stock with turnaround potential, which may be helping sentiment around the name. Article Title

Analyst coverage and comparison pieces are highlighting PBF Energy as a refinery stock with turnaround potential, which may be helping sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting that Russell 1000 investors are watching PBF suggest the stock is on the radar, but do not point to a direct operational catalyst. Article Title

Articles noting that Russell 1000 investors are watching PBF suggest the stock is on the radar, but do not point to a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Control Empresarial De Capital disclosed a sale of 100,000 shares, adding to investor concerns about insider selling after a strong run in the stock. Article Title

Control Empresarial De Capital disclosed a sale of 100,000 shares, adding to investor concerns about insider selling after a strong run in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded PBF Energy to Hold, and GuruFocus flagged the shares as potentially overvalued after the recent rally, which may be pressuring sentiment. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered PBF Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,820 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,674 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7,210.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,215 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 619,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 265,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 206,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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