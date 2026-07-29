Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 46,875 Shares

Key Points Pinterest director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares at an average of $22.54, generating approximately $1.06 million. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

at an average of $22.54, generating approximately $1.06 million. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Silbermann has made six additional sales of 46,875 shares each since June 2, bringing the reported sales over that period to 328,125 shares worth roughly $7.03 million.

Pinterest recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.27 in EPS and $1.01 billion in revenue, up 17.8% year over year. Analysts’ consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $27.69.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,060,781.25.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,005,468.75.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $937,031.25.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $991,406.25.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $960,937.50.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,056,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinterest by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,809,693 shares of the company's stock worth $719,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock worth $694,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock worth $556,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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