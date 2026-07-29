Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP) Insider Acquires 10,013 Shares

Key Points Insider Robert McCabe Jr. purchased 10,013 PNFP shares at an average price of $99.90, investing approximately $1.0 million and increasing his holdings by 3.19% to 324,233 shares.

at an average price of $99.90, investing approximately $1.0 million and increasing his holdings by 3.19% to 324,233 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share , beating analysts’ $2.46 estimate, while revenue of $1.24 billion was in line with expectations.

, beating analysts’ $2.46 estimate, while revenue of $1.24 billion was in line with expectations. Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $117. The company also declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a 1.9% annualized yield.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) insider Robert Mccabe, Jr. acquired 10,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,298.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 324,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,390,876.70. This represents a 3.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,456 shares of the company's stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,188 shares of the company's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 421,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,298,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $118 from $115 and reaffirmed a “Buy” rating. The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Benzinga analyst update

The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Director Robert A. McCabe Jr. purchased roughly $1.0 million of PNFP shares. The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. SEC insider transaction filing

The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results provided a favorable backdrop. Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. 2026 second-quarter earnings presentation

Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pinnacle declared its regular $0.50-per-share quarterly common-stock dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Pinnacle dividend announcement

payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $112 from $109 but maintained a “Neutral” rating. The increase reflects somewhat improved valuation expectations, although the rating indicates limited conviction that the shares will substantially outperform.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE: PNFP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].