Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells $743,529.15 in Stock

Key Points Phillips 66 EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,523 shares for approximately $743,529 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing her direct holdings by 11.34% to 27,537 shares.

for approximately $743,529 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing her direct holdings by 11.34% to 27,537 shares. Phillips 66 shares opened at $206.03, near their 12-month high, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.49—well above the $0.54-per-share loss analysts expected—and revenue of $32.54 billion.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27, equivalent to a $5.08 annualized payout and a 2.5% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $201.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $743,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,683.85. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vanessa Allen Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 563 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $118,798.63.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $206.03 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $216.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $183.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Phillips 66's payout ratio is 50.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 34,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,679 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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