Insider Selling: Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $330,654.90 in Stock

Key Points Rubrik director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares on July 13 at an average price of $83.10, totaling about $330,655. After the sale, he still held 125,351 shares worth roughly $10.4 million.

on July 13 at an average price of $83.10, totaling about $330,655. After the sale, he still held 125,351 shares worth roughly $10.4 million. The company’s latest earnings beat expectations , with Q1 EPS of $0.16 versus the expected loss of $0.03 and revenue up 39% year over year to $387.07 million.

, with Q1 EPS of $0.16 versus the expected loss of $0.03 and revenue up 39% year over year to $387.07 million. Wall Street remains broadly bullish on RBRK, with 28 analysts rating it a Buy and the consensus price target at $93.46, above the recent trading price of $88.22.

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $330,654.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,416,668.10. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ravi Mhatre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $284,458.71.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RBRK. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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