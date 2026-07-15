Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 24,328 Shares

Key Points Director Erez Shachar sold 82,103 Riskified shares on July 13 at an average price of $5.21, worth about $427,757. The sale reduced his ownership by 5.58% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 13 at an average price of $5.21, worth about $427,757. The sale reduced his ownership by 5.58% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Shachar has been actively selling Riskified stock throughout late June and early July , with multiple large transactions totaling millions of dollars in value. The article lists several sales ranging from 24,328 shares to 435,900 shares.

, with multiple large transactions totaling millions of dollars in value. The article lists several sales ranging from 24,328 shares to 435,900 shares. Riskified shares were trading near $5.18, close to the stock’s 12-month high of $5.68, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold” with a $6.00 price target. The company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but remains unprofitable.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $126,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,472,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,369.46. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $427,756.63.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,413,135.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

Riskified Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,476,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 1,404,744 shares of the company's stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riskified by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Riskified by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 92,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RSKD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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