Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 27,600 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Erez Shachar sold 78,800 Riskified shares at an average price of $5.11, generating $402,668. The transaction reduced his direct ownership by 6.11% and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

at an average price of $5.11, generating $402,668. The transaction reduced his direct ownership by 6.11% and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Riskified shares opened at $5.38, up 2.4%, with a market capitalization of approximately $796 million. The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.05 EPS and $88.27 million in revenue.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00; institutional investors own 58.98% of the company.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 27,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $145,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,174,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,188,987.87. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Erez Shachar sold 7,909 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $41,047.71.

On Thursday, July 16th, Erez Shachar sold 78,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $402,668.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $427,756.63.

On Friday, July 10th, Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $126,992.16.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00.

Riskified Price Performance

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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