Kevin Dasilva Sells 2,250 Shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Key Points RTX VP Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares at an average price of $216.93, generating $488,092.50 and reducing his position by 10.07% to 20,099 shares.

at an average price of $216.93, generating $488,092.50 and reducing his position by 10.07% to 20,099 shares. RTX reported quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, beating estimates of $1.66, while revenue increased 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion. The company maintained its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.10–$7.25.

Wall Street remains broadly positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $225.81. RTX also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, although its elevated valuation and recent share-price gains may limit further upside.

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) VP Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $488,092.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,360,076.07. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.61 and a fifty-two week high of $221.34. The firm has a market cap of $294.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on RTX in a report on Sunday. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. First Community Trust NA grew its position in RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,163 shares of the company's stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 7.4% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in RTX by 17.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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