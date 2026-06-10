Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz Sells 42,771 Shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $543,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,441.50. This represents a 23.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $903.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 53.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 166,637 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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