SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $168,525.00 in Stock

Key Points SEA insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares on July 13 at an average price of $112.35, generating $168,525. After the sale, Wang still held 37,000 shares worth about $4.16 million.

on July 13 at an average price of $112.35, generating $168,525. After the sale, Wang still held 37,000 shares worth about $4.16 million. Wang has been actively trimming the stake with several earlier sales in July and June, suggesting a steady pattern of insider selling rather than a one-off transaction.

with several earlier sales in July and June, suggesting a steady pattern of insider selling rather than a one-off transaction. SEA shares were down 1.1% and recently traded at $109.45, while analysts remain largely positive with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a target price of $155.54.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $168,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,156,950. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $169,995.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

SEA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SEA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,648 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 195.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Sea Limited insider selling, including COO Gang Ye unloading shares through pre-arranged trading plans and another insider, Yanjun Wang, trimming a small stake. The sales were disclosed in SEC filings and appear to be routine, but they can still pressure the stock by raising concerns about insider confidence. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Sea Limited insider selling, including COO Gang Ye unloading shares through pre-arranged trading plans and another insider, Yanjun Wang, trimming a small stake. The sales were disclosed in SEC filings and appear to be routine, but they can still pressure the stock by raising concerns about insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo Finance both ran pieces asking whether Sea Limited is a buy as Wall Street analysts remain optimistic. These articles reinforce that the stock still has analyst support, which may help offset some of the negative attention from insider transactions. Article Title

Zacks and Yahoo Finance both ran pieces asking whether Sea Limited is a buy as Wall Street analysts remain optimistic. These articles reinforce that the stock still has analyst support, which may help offset some of the negative attention from insider transactions. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Zacks comparison of VTEX vs. SE focused on relative value rather than a company-specific catalyst, so it is unlikely to have a major immediate impact on Sea Limited shares. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

View Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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