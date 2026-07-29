SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $1,998,200.00 in Stock

Key Points COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 SEA shares at an average price of $99.91, generating $1.998 million and reducing his direct ownership by 8.33% to 220,000 shares. The sale follows multiple additional July transactions totaling substantial insider selling.

at an average price of $99.91, generating $1.998 million and reducing his direct ownership by 8.33% to 220,000 shares. The sale follows multiple additional July transactions totaling substantial insider selling. SEA reported 46.6% year-over-year revenue growth to $7.10 billion in its latest quarter, though EPS of $0.67 missed the $0.75 analyst consensus. Institutional investors own approximately 59.53% of the company.

to $7.10 billion in its latest quarter, though EPS of $0.67 missed the $0.75 analyst consensus. Institutional investors own approximately 59.53% of the company. Wall Street maintains a generally positive outlook, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $155.54 versus its recent price of $107.70.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,980,200. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $2,132,400.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $2,073,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,252,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $895,800.00.

SEA Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:SE opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 43.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Key Headlines Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism has been supported by Sea’s strong first-quarter performance, including substantial revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1 billion. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including roughly 25% Shopee GMV growth and full-year adjusted EBITDA at least equal to 2025 levels. A recent bullish analyst note citing stable e-commerce pricing may have further supported the stock. Why Sea Limited Stock Is Up Today

Investor optimism has been supported by Sea’s strong first-quarter performance, including substantial revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1 billion. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including roughly 25% Shopee GMV growth and full-year adjusted EBITDA at least equal to 2025 levels. A recent bullish analyst note citing stable e-commerce pricing may have further supported the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst expectations remain constructive: four recent price targets cited a median target of $136, above the recent trading level. This suggests some analysts see additional upside if Sea sustains its growth and profitability improvements.

Analyst expectations remain constructive: four recent price targets cited a median target of $136, above the recent trading level. This suggests some analysts see additional upside if Sea sustains its growth and profitability improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Sea Limited will report second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on August 11, followed by a management conference call. The event creates a near-term catalyst, with investors likely positioning ahead of results and looking for updates on Shopee growth, profitability and guidance. Sea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sea Limited will report second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on August 11, followed by a management conference call. The event creates a near-term catalyst, with investors likely positioning ahead of results and looking for updates on Shopee growth, profitability and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with 385 investors adding shares and 383 reducing holdings. Large additions from T. Rowe Price and WCM Investment Management were offset by sizable reductions from Arrowstreet, FMR and Point72.

Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with 385 investors adding shares and 383 reducing holdings. Large additions from T. Rowe Price and WCM Investment Management were offset by sizable reductions from Arrowstreet, FMR and Point72. Negative Sentiment: Insiders disclosed repeated sales during July. COO Gang Ye sold 80,000 shares across four transactions for roughly $8.3 million, while Yanjun Wang sold 3,600 shares for approximately $372,000. The sales reduced their respective holdings and add to a broader pattern of insider selling without reported open-market purchases, which could raise concerns about insider conviction.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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