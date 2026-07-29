Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Director Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Maryam Brown sold 4,700 Stifel Financial shares at an average price of $79.20, totaling $372,240. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 45.07% to 5,729 shares.

at an average price of $79.20, totaling $372,240. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 45.07% to 5,729 shares. Stifel Financial exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.42 EPS versus the $1.33 consensus and $1.45 billion in revenue, up 13% year over year.

versus the $1.33 consensus and $1.45 billion in revenue, up 13% year over year. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $91.67, while institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) Director Maryam Brown sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,736.80. This represents a 45.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,162.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 106.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,662 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 51.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 31,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SF

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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