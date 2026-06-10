Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph Kimmell Sells 7,922 Shares

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Kimmell sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $599,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,132.60. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Champion Homes Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:SKY opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $99.17.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 663,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,700,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the third quarter valued at $11,456,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,877,000 after buying an additional 104,217 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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