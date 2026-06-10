Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells $231,424.50 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) VP Ray Nicholas sold 5,822 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $231,424.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 35,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,248.25. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ray Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Ray Nicholas sold 1,950 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $74,646.00.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.2%

SMP opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $451.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Standard Motor Products's payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Congruence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $6,571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,180 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 174,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 221,147 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,792 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 134,936 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMP

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

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