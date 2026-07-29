Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Director Sells 3,837 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) Director Christopher Lynch sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.44, for a total transaction of $934,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,233.92. The trade was a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $262.36 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $262.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and improved outlook: Tenet beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, while raising its 2026 forecast. Performance was driven by solid same-facility growth and disciplined expense management, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Tenet Healthcare Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 Outlook

Tenet beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, while raising its 2026 forecast. Performance was driven by solid same-facility growth and disciplined expense management, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise price targets: Truist increased its target to $290 from $270 and maintained a “buy” rating. Guggenheim raised its target to $283 from $242 and also rated the shares “buy.” The upgrades suggest analysts see further upside following the earnings beat and improved guidance. Analyst price-target updates

Truist increased its target to $290 from $270 and maintained a “buy” rating. Guggenheim raised its target to $283 from $242 and also rated the shares “buy.” The upgrades suggest analysts see further upside following the earnings beat and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Growth-stock appeal: Zacks highlighted Tenet as a highly ranked growth stock, which could attract additional interest from growth, value and momentum-focused investors. Tenet Healthcare Is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock

Zacks highlighted Tenet as a highly ranked growth stock, which could attract additional interest from growth, value and momentum-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst signal: Robert W. Baird lifted its target sharply to $280 from $210 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating improved valuation expectations without a full shift to a bullish stance. Analyst price-target update

Robert W. Baird lifted its target sharply to $280 from $210 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating improved valuation expectations without a full shift to a bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Executive and director stock sales: EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 10,878 shares worth approximately $2.65 million, reducing her position by 37.14%. Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,837 shares worth about $934,000, cutting his ownership by 28.62%. Although these sales may be for personal or tax-related reasons, the sizable transactions could create a modest overhang for THC. Tenet Healthcare insider transaction filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $213.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tenet Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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