Insider Selling: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $1,751,239.07 in Stock

Key Points TKO Group director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares on July 13 at an average price of $182.63, for total proceeds of about $1.75 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 11.75% and followed two earlier stock sales this year.

on July 13 at an average price of $182.63, for total proceeds of about $1.75 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 11.75% and followed two earlier stock sales this year. The company recently reported solid quarterly results , with EPS of $1.12 beating estimates by a penny and revenue of $1.60 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 25.9% from a year earlier, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 4.94.

, with EPS of $1.12 beating estimates by a penny and revenue of $1.60 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 25.9% from a year earlier, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 4.94. TKO also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.79 per share from $0.78, implying a 1.7% yield. Meanwhile, analysts remain broadly constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $1,751,239.07. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,151,734.19. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $1,990,292.84.

On Monday, May 4th, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82.

TKO Group Stock Up 2.0%

TKO stock opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 0.60. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M & L Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,978,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,105,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in TKO Group by 711.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,810 shares of the company's stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,046,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital set a $228.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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