TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Nick Khan Sells 10,081 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Nick Khan sold 10,081 TKO shares at an average price of $183.56, generating approximately $1.85 million. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 14% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

at an average price of $183.56, generating approximately $1.85 million. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 14% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. Khan has made several additional sales recently, including 12,998 shares on July 21 and 9,589 shares on July 13. He now directly owns 61,931 shares worth approximately $11.4 million.

TKO reported quarterly revenue of $1.60 billion and EPS of $1.12, both slightly above estimates, while revenue grew 25.9% year over year. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $233.53, compared with a recent share price of $186.35.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 10,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total transaction of $1,850,468.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,054.36. The trade was a 14.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $2,354,067.78.

On Monday, July 13th, Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $1,751,239.07.

On Friday, June 12th, Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $1,990,292.84.

On Monday, May 4th, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.9%

TKO stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average is $198.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.TKO Group's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. State Street Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after acquiring an additional 887,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,006,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,749 shares in the last quarter. XN LP raised its position in TKO Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. XN LP now owns 2,866,943 shares of the company's stock worth $599,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TKO Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,373,243 shares of the company's stock worth $496,008,000 after purchasing an additional 395,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $228.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.53.

Get Our Latest Report on TKO Group

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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