Diane Kurtzman Sells 4,164 Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 4,164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.71, for a total transaction of $1,610,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,048,789.58. The trade was a 44.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $397.59 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.26 and a 12 month high of $398.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $325.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers expanded its product liability insurance offering to California life sciences companies, broadening its access to a growing and specialized commercial market. The move could support future premium growth and strengthen the company’s position in a high-value insurance niche. Travelers Expands Product Liability Insurance to California Life Sciences Companies

Travelers expanded its product liability insurance offering to California life sciences companies, broadening its access to a growing and specialized commercial market. The move could support future premium growth and strengthen the company’s position in a high-value insurance niche. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results remain the key bullish catalyst. Travelers reported adjusted earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $12.15 billion versus expectations of $11.26 billion. Earnings also improved from $6.51 per share a year earlier, reflecting strong underwriting and investment performance.

The company’s latest quarterly results remain the key bullish catalyst. Travelers reported adjusted earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $12.15 billion versus expectations of $11.26 billion. Earnings also improved from $6.51 per share a year earlier, reflecting strong underwriting and investment performance. Neutral Sentiment: JetBlue said travelers continued booking flights despite higher ticket prices, signaling resilient consumer travel demand. While this is not a direct Travelers catalyst, sustained economic and travel activity could generally support commercial insurance exposure. JetBlue Says Travelers Kept Booking Even As Ticket Prices Climbed

JetBlue said travelers continued booking flights despite higher ticket prices, signaling resilient consumer travel demand. While this is not a direct Travelers catalyst, sustained economic and travel activity could generally support commercial insurance exposure. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Travelers executives sold shares, including the CFO and multiple executive vice presidents. The sales totaled more than $19 million across the disclosed transactions, potentially raising concerns about insider confidence, although the transactions may also reflect routine portfolio diversification or compensation-related selling. Top Travelers Executives Quietly Cash In on Major Stock Sales

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,339,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $263,537,000 after purchasing an additional 458,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,392,468 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $406,155,000 after purchasing an additional 373,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $99,680,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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