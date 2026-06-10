Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) VP Purchases $216,920.00 in Stock

Key Points Tetra Technologies VP Kurt Hallead bought 22,000 shares at $9.86 each, spending $216,920 and increasing his stake by 14.79% to 170,764 shares.

bought 22,000 shares at $9.86 each, spending $216,920 and increasing his stake by 14.79% to 170,764 shares. The stock was trading down about 1.1% at $9.81, with a 52-week range of $3.06 to $12.54 and a market cap of $1.31 billion.

at $9.81, with a 52-week range of $3.06 to $12.54 and a market cap of $1.31 billion. Tetra Technologies recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.06 EPS versus $0.03 expected, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $10.25.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) VP Kurt Hallead bought 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $216,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 170,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,683,733.04. This represents a 14.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tetra Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

TTI stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 196.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tetra Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Technologies

Institutional Trading of Tetra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tetra Technologies by 2,392.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,139 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 2,948,885 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,094,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,359,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $15,773,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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