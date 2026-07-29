Jefferson Harralson Sells 25,000 Shares of United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Stock

Key Points United Community Banks EVP Jefferson Harralson sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $35.41, generating $885,250. Following the transaction, he retained 37,433 shares, a 40.04% reduction in his position.

at an average price of $35.41, generating $885,250. Following the transaction, he retained 37,433 shares, a 40.04% reduction in his position. UCB shares opened at $35.66 and were up 1.4%, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.71, below the $0.80 analyst consensus. United Community Banks pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25, equivalent to a 2.8% annual yield.

Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80; institutional investors own approximately 82.29% of the stock.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) EVP Jefferson Harralson sold 25,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $885,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,502.53. The trade was a 40.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of UCB opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $279.28 million during the quarter. United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. United Community Banks's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCB. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Community Banks from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded United Community Banks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UCB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Community Banks by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 992 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,315 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company's core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

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