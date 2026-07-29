United Rentals (NYSE:URI) EVP William Grace Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points EVP William Grace sold 1,500 United Rentals shares at an average price of $1,133.15, generating approximately $1.7 million and reducing his direct holdings by 19.84% to 6,062 shares.

at an average price of $1,133.15, generating approximately $1.7 million and reducing his direct holdings by 19.84% to 6,062 shares. United Rentals reported a strong quarter, with earnings of $12.76 per share versus the $11.53 analyst consensus and revenue of $4.41 billion, up 11.8% year over year.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with 15 Buy ratings, one Sell rating and an average price target of $1,226.50; the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) EVP William Grace sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total transaction of $1,699,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,155.30. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $1,089.29 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.59 and a 12-month high of $1,177.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,059.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $922.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,245.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,644 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,241,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 3,038 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported a record second quarter, with revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, up about 12% year over year. Stronger rental activity, improved fleet productivity and rising specialty-equipment demand supported the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting management sees sustained demand from construction and industrial customers. United Rentals Growth Outlook After a Record-Setting Q2

United Rentals reported a record second quarter, with revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, up about 12% year over year. Stronger rental activity, improved fleet productivity and rising specialty-equipment demand supported the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting management sees sustained demand from construction and industrial customers. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat, improving analyst estimates and higher 2026 guidance have strengthened the long-term growth case for URI . Zacks included the company among its top-rated momentum and Strong Buy candidates, while the stock has gained substantially year to date. Is URI Stock Worth Buying After Its Strong Earnings-Fueled Rally?

The earnings beat, improving analyst estimates and higher 2026 guidance have strengthened the long-term growth case for . Zacks included the company among its top-rated momentum and Strong Buy candidates, while the stock has gained substantially year to date. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst targets remain generally above the current trading range. Quiver Quantitative reported a median target of $1,195, with targets as high as $1,421, indicating continued confidence in United Rentals’ earnings growth and position in a potentially stronger capital-spending cycle. United Rentals Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Beat and Guidance Raise

Recent analyst targets remain generally above the current trading range. Quiver Quantitative reported a median target of $1,195, with targets as high as $1,421, indicating continued confidence in United Rentals’ earnings growth and position in a potentially stronger capital-spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance and MSN feature bullish long-term momentum and price-forecast analyses, but these are largely research and style-screen updates rather than new fundamental announcements. United Rentals Stock Forecast and Price Target

Yahoo Finance and MSN feature bullish long-term momentum and price-forecast analyses, but these are largely research and style-screen updates rather than new fundamental announcements. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his position by nearly 20%. Broader recent insider activity shows multiple executives selling and no reported purchases in the past six months, which could encourage profit-taking concerns after the strong rally. SEC Insider Ownership Filing

Executive Vice President William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his position by nearly 20%. Broader recent insider activity shows multiple executives selling and no reported purchases in the past six months, which could encourage profit-taking concerns after the strong rally. Negative Sentiment: After its sizable year-to-date advance, URI trades at a relatively demanding valuation, increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in rental demand, construction activity or guidance execution. This may be amplifying near-term selling despite the strong quarter.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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