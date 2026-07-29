Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CFO Jonathan Thayer Sells 111,111 Shares

Key Points CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 111,111 Venture Global shares at an average price of $14.21, generating approximately $1.58 million in proceeds.

at an average price of $14.21, generating approximately $1.58 million in proceeds. Venture Global reported quarterly revenue of $4.60 billion, up 58.9% year over year, and earnings of $0.19 per share versus the $0.12 consensus estimate.

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $16.06, while several institutional investors—including UBS, State Street and Bank of America—recently increased their holdings.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,578,887.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Venture Global Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. Venture Global, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $17.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Venture Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Venture Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Venture Global by 520.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter worth $76,489,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Venture Global by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company's stock worth $73,739,000 after buying an additional 4,893,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Venture Global by 135.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,174,444 shares of the company's stock worth $65,789,000 after buying an additional 2,402,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Venture Global by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,248,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 2,341,253 shares during the period.

About Venture Global

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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