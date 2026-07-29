Insider Selling: Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) CEO Sells 7,097 Shares

Key Points CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 Veralto shares for approximately $674,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing her stake by 5.41% while retaining 124,085 shares.

for approximately $674,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing her stake by 5.41% while retaining 124,085 shares. Veralto reported quarterly EPS of $1.11 and revenue of $1.47 billion, exceeding analyst expectations, while issuing fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.35–$4.43.

and revenue of $1.47 billion, exceeding analyst expectations, while issuing fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.35–$4.43. The stock was trading at $98.34, up 4.3%, while analysts maintained an overall “Hold” rating with an average price target of $106.33; the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share.

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $674,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,788,075. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Veralto Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of VLTO opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock worth $119,658,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 174,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 117,272 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in Veralto by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 291,695 shares of the company's stock worth $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Veralto by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 132,532 shares of the company's stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Report on VLTO

Veralto News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Veralto reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.93 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.00–$1.01 analyst consensus. Veralto Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Veralto reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.93 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.00–$1.01 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also exceeded expectations. Quarterly revenue totaled $1.47 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of approximately $1.45 billion. Veralto posted a 17.33% net margin and 34.63% return on equity, supporting the view that profitability remains strong. Veralto Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue totaled $1.47 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of approximately $1.45 billion. Veralto posted a 17.33% net margin and 34.63% return on equity, supporting the view that profitability remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Full-year earnings guidance was raised above consensus. Veralto projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.35–$4.43 per share, compared with the prior consensus estimate of $4.25. This upward outlook revision is likely the most important catalyst for the favorable investor response.

Veralto projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.35–$4.43 per share, compared with the prior consensus estimate of $4.25. This upward outlook revision is likely the most important catalyst for the favorable investor response. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was essentially in line. The company forecast earnings of $1.06–$1.09 per share, versus consensus of $1.07, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term upside relative to expectations.

The company forecast earnings of $1.06–$1.09 per share, versus consensus of $1.07, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term upside relative to expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO stock sale creates a minor overhang. CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares worth about $674,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. She continued to own 124,085 shares, reducing the likelihood that investors view the transaction as a signal about business prospects. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

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