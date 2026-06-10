Insider Selling: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CEO Sells 1,163 Shares of Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $304,298.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.77, for a total transaction of $306,764.51.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total transaction of $16,362,494.28.

Wabtec Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:WAB opened at $265.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $275.84. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's payout ratio is 17.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after buying an additional 1,344,744 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,939,000 after buying an additional 1,095,083 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $442,056,000 after buying an additional 896,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $188,945,000 after buying an additional 692,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Report on WAB

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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