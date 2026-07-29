Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sameer Gaur Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Wabtec insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,000 shares for approximately $300,640 at an average price of $300.64, reducing his ownership by 8.34% to 10,985 shares.

for approximately $300,640 at an average price of $300.64, reducing his ownership by 8.34% to 10,985 shares. Wabtec reported quarterly EPS of $2.76 and revenue of $3.18 billion, exceeding analyst estimates, while revenue increased 17.5% year over year. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance of $10.60–$10.90 EPS.

Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $310.64; several firms recently raised their targets to as high as $340.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.64, for a total value of $300,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,302,530.40. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sameer Gaur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00.

Wabtec Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $305.54 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $267.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.62. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $184.26 and a 1 year high of $306.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Wabtec by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Wabtec by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,115 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $80,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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