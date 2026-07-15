Insider Selling: World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Chairman Sells $876,000.00 in Stock

Key Points World Kinect Chairman Michael Kasbar sold 25,000 shares on July 10 at an average price of $35.04, worth about $876,000. After the sale, he still owned 986,450 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 2.47%.

on July 10 at an average price of $35.04, worth about $876,000. After the sale, he still owned 986,450 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 2.47%. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $0.75 EPS versus the $0.31 consensus, along with $9.69 billion in revenue that topped forecasts. World Kinect also raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.65-$2.85.

, reporting $0.75 EPS versus the $0.31 consensus, along with $9.69 billion in revenue that topped forecasts. World Kinect also raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.65-$2.85. World Kinect increased its quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share from $0.20, implying an annualized payout of $0.92 and a yield of 2.5%. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a $29.50 price target.

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 986,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,565,208. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

World Kinect Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE WKC opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. World Kinect Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $36.89.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -9.01%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,713,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,111 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,845,750 shares of the company's stock worth $90,106,000 after purchasing an additional 907,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,450,762 shares of the company's stock worth $63,597,000 after purchasing an additional 213,145 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in World Kinect by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,426,000 after buying an additional 198,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 373.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,598,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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