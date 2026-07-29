Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells $473,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Block Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares at an average price of $78.90, generating $473,400. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 0.36% to 1,673,672 shares.

at an average price of $78.90, generating $473,400. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 0.36% to 1,673,672 shares. Eisen has made multiple recent sales, including a 36,000-share sale on July 2, alongside several 6,000-share transactions since late June.

Block reported quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, beating estimates of $0.30, while revenue rose 4.9% year over year to $6.06 billion. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $89.84.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,673,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,052,720.80. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $474,780.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 301.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.84.

View Our Latest Report on XYZ

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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