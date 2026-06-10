Grant Lamontagne Buys 6,910 Shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Stock

Key Points Director Grant Lamontagne bought 17,054 shares of Laird Superfood at $3.30 each, spending about $56,278. After the purchase, he owned 159,508 shares, a 11.97% increase in his position.

bought 17,054 shares of Laird Superfood at $3.30 each, spending about $56,278. After the purchase, he owned 159,508 shares, a 11.97% increase in his position. Laird Superfood shares recently traded at $3.39, near the middle of their 12-month range of $1.96 to $7.80. The company has a market cap of about $37.29 million and a beta of 2.72.

The company posted better-than-expected EPS of $0.11 in its latest quarter, though revenue missed estimates at $13.94 million. Analysts currently hold a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF - Get Free Report) Director Grant Lamontagne bought 6,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 175,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,305.20. This represents a 4.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

LSF stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Laird Superfood from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Laird Superfood

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laird Superfood

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laird Superfood by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 222,432 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 136,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laird Superfood by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Laird Superfood by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,476 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Laird Superfood by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,546 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laird Superfood by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc (NYSE American: LSF) is a consumer wellness company specializing in plant-based superfood and functional beverage products. Founded in 2015 by big-wave surfer and entrepreneur Laird Hamilton, the company develops creamers, coffees, hydration mixes and culinary superfood blends designed to deliver energy, focus and nutritional support. Laird Superfood's offerings leverage premium ingredients such as coconut milk, aquamin sea minerals, functional mushrooms and adaptogens to address growing consumer demand for clean-label, nutrient-rich alternatives.

The company's core product lines include coconut-based coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, instant coffee blends combined with superfood ingredients, hydration mixes and culinary seasonings.

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