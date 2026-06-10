Insider Selling: TFI International (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 2,543 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 2,543 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.29, for a total transaction of C$575,455.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,995,100. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Alain Bédard sold 8,834 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.06, for a total transaction of C$1,961,678.04.

On Friday, June 5th, Alain Bédard sold 7,466 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.06, for a total transaction of C$1,657,899.96.

On Friday, June 5th, Alain Bédard sold 5,550 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$222.06, for a total transaction of C$1,232,433.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Alain Bédard sold 5,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.93, for a total transaction of C$1,159,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.93, for a total transaction of C$2,319,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alain Bédard sold 13,500 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.50, for a total transaction of C$2,787,750.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Alain Bédard sold 11,700 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.31, for a total transaction of C$2,308,527.00.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at C$222.46 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$113.72 and a 52 week high of C$233.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.57. The stock has a market cap of C$18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TFI International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$190.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$177.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

About TFI International

TFI International Inc is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States,Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload; Truckload; Logistics.

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