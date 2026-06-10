Steve Garrington Sells 10,000 Shares of Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Stock

Key Points Vitalhub director Steve Garrington sold 10,000 shares on June 5 at an average price of C$7.17, totaling C$71,700. After the sale, he retained 50,000 shares, reducing his position by 16.67%.

on June 5 at an average price of C$7.17, totaling C$71,700. After the sale, he retained 50,000 shares, reducing his position by 16.67%. Vitalhub’s stock was trading near C$7.30 , below its 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and 200-day moving average of C$8.17. The company has a market cap of C$461.8 million and a 52-week range of C$6.67 to C$14.64.

, below its 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and 200-day moving average of C$8.17. The company has a market cap of C$461.8 million and a 52-week range of C$6.67 to C$14.64. Analysts remain broadly positive on Vitalhub despite recent target cuts, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.14. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.04 on revenue of C$31.91 million.

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) Director Steve Garrington sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total transaction of C$71,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$358,500. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$7.30 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.17. The company has a market cap of C$461.80 million, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Vitalhub Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.67 and a 52-week high of C$14.64.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.91 million for the quarter. Vitalhub had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitalhub currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$13.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vitalhub

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

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