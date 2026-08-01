DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Director Buys C$60,000.00 in Stock August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK - Get Free Report) Director Robert Dunn purchased 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,117,778 shares in the company, valued at C$635,333.40. The trade was a 10.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. DIAGNOS Price PerformanceCVE:ADK opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.05. The firm has a market cap of C$33.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.12. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. DIAGNOS Company Profile (Get Free Report)DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence.Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than DIAGNOSChevron’s Strong Quarter Shows Why It Still Leads the Energy SectorAmazon’s Earnings Beat Shows Why AWS Is Back at the Center of the Bull CaseApple’s Record Quarter Could Not Outrun Its Guidance ProblemMcKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding UpThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at DIAGNOS? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for DIAGNOS and related companies. 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