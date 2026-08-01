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DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Director Buys C$60,000.00 in Stock

August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK - Get Free Report) Director Robert Dunn purchased 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,117,778 shares in the company, valued at C$635,333.40. The trade was a 10.43% increase in their ownership of the stock.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

CVE:ADK opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.05. The firm has a market cap of C$33.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.12. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence.

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