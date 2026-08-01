Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) CEO Sells $21,224.32 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) CEO Brad Elliott sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $21,224.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,822,069.26. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.26%.The company had revenue of $81.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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