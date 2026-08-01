Daniel Moorhead Purchases 4,340 Shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Moorhead acquired 4,340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,998.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beyond Air Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($15.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.33) by ($4.07). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 432.99% and a negative return on equity of 350.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XAIR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 26.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled nitric oxide (NO) therapy for pulmonary and respiratory diseases. The company's proprietary LungFit® platform delivers pulsed, low-dose nitric oxide gas through compact, portable devices designed to support treatments in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Beyond Air's approach leverages NO's antimicrobial, vasodilatory and anti-inflammatory properties to address a range of unmet needs in respiratory medicine.

The company's lead candidate, LungFit® PH, is under investigation for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, with ongoing clinical studies assessing its impact on pulmonary arterial pressure and exercise capacity.

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