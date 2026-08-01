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Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Purchases 40,000 Shares

August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA - Get Free Report) Director Christopher James Berlet acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,800,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,520,000. This represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 30,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Christopher James Berlet bought 40,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,190 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,255.80.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

Canuc Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canuc Resources stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. Canuc Resources Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.45.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of oil and gas properties and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds working interest in the natural gas assets and producing gas wells in Texas, the United States. It also holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, northwest Mexico. Canuc Resources Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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