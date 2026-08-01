Insider Selling: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells 416 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) CAO Jillian Forusz sold 416 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.33, for a total transaction of $109,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,797.92. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $370.86. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $226.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 624 shares of the software company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the software company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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