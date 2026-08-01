Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 3,221 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Engel sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $151,387.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,666 shares in the company, valued at $454,302. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $49.87 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.12.

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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