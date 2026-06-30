Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Acquires 1,876 Shares

Key Points Ra Capital Management bought another 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics at $8.98 each, bringing its direct stake to 16.8 million shares worth about $150.8 million. The filing shows the director has been steadily adding to the position with multiple recent purchases.

bought another 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics at $8.98 each, bringing its direct stake to 16.8 million shares worth about $150.8 million. The filing shows the director has been steadily adding to the position with multiple recent purchases. Artiva Biotherapeutics recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.95 per share , missing analyst estimates of a $0.88 loss. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a $39 price target, though opinions remain mixed.

, missing analyst estimates of a $0.88 loss. Analysts currently have a consensus rating and a $39 price target, though opinions remain mixed. The stock traded at $9.58 on Tuesday, near its 50-day moving average of $9.35 and well above its 200-day average of $6.62. Artiva has a market cap of about $236.8 million and a volatile beta of 2.40.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $16,846.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,795,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,827,352.62. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $3,351,032.83.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 548,580 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $4,339,267.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 103 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $721.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 479,039 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $3,310,159.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,510,416 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,992.32.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARTV opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARTV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARTV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTV. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 798,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 644,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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